Death Toll in Gaza Surges to 37,598 on 261st Day of Israel’s Genocide

Photo: WAFA

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed three main massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 47 Palestinians and the injury of 121 others, according to medical sources, WAFA reported.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 37,598 reported fatalities, with an additional 86,032 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

