Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 42,718 as Israel Continues Its Aggression

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 117 Palestinians and the injury of 478 others, according to medical reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 42,718 reported fatalities, with an additional 100,282 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, WAFA reported.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)