Death Toll from Earthquake in Turkiye and Syria Reaches 27,300

Ankara, MINA – The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached 23,700 according to local officials, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday (11/2).

As quoted by CNN, in Turkey the death toll has risen to at least 20,213 with another 80,052 reported injured.

Meanwhile the total number of deaths in Syria stands at 3,384, including 2,166 in opposition-held areas in the northwest and 1,347 deaths in the government-controlled part of Syria, according to Syrian state media.

The number of people injured in Syria across the affected areas reached 5,245, with 2,295 in government-controlled areas and 2,950 in opposition-held areas.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquake centered in Kahramanmaras province on Monday (6/2) affected more than 13 million people in 10 provinces, such as Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt a strong tremor.

Vice President Fuat Oktay told a news conference in the country’s capital Ankara, 67 people were rescued from the rubble in 24 hours.

Oktay added that more than 1 million residents have been accommodated in temporary shelters. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)