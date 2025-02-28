Death Toll Continues to Rise in West Bank Due to Israel’s Ongoing Aggression

West Bank, MINA – As the death toll continues to rise in the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s continued military aggression, the occupation forces killed a young Palestinian man in the Balata refugee camp, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a young Palestinian man on Thursday during a military raid on the Balata camp east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, his body was then withheld by the army.

In addition, another Palestinian man, aged 32, was injured after Israeli forces shot him in the thigh, WAFA reported, citing Amid Ahmed, the director of the Red Crescent Emergency and Ambulance Center in Nablus, Amid Ahmed. While a child, 14, was injured after being shot in the hand and abdomen.

An elderly man, aged 68, suffered bruises after the occupation soldiers assaulted him.

Armed clashes were reported in the camp as the army sent military reinforcement into the area, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing at least 63 people and displacing tens of thousands. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

