Dealing with Anger in Islam

By: Sajadi, Journalist of MINA

Anger that is expressed excessively and is expressed unhealthy, such as hitting, kicking or throwing will only harm ourself and others.

Any human must have felt angry, it is not uncommon for feelings of anger and very emotional feelings to arise.

Therefore, anger is a human thing and Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala as the creator of humans has provided guidance in dealing with such attitudes through the Al-Quran and His Messenger.

Allah Ta’ala said in the Al-Quran letter Ali Imran verse 134:

{الَّذِينَ يُنْفِقُونَ فِي السَّرَّاءِ وَالضَّرَّاءِ وَالْكَاظِمِينَ الْغَيْظَ وَالْعَافِينَ عَنِ النَّاسِ وَاللَّهُ يُحِبُّ الْمُحْسِنِينَ}

Meaning:”Those who are pious are those who spend (their wealth) both in free and narrow times, and people who hold back their anger and forgive other people’s (mistakes). Allah loves those who do good.”

In this verse, Allah suggests that those who are pious if they are hurt by another person which causes anger to arise within them to hold it in and be patient not to repay them, even to forgive them.

In an authentic hadith, Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam also said,

« لَيْسَ الشَّدِيدُ بِالصُّرَعَةِ ، إِنَّمَا الشَّدِيدُ الَّذِى يَمْلِكُ نَفْسَهُ عِنْدَ الْغَضَبِ »

“Not a (real) strong person by (always defeating his opponent in) struggles (fights), but none other than (real) strong people who are able to control themselves when angry”.

According to Imam al-Munawi, the meaning of this hadith is that a strong person is actually a person who is able to restrain his emotions when his anger is turbulent and he is able to fight and subdue his passions at that time.

From these two arguments, Islam encourages a person when there is a feeling of anger in him to hold it or control it and even do the opposite.

The Key to Controlling Anger

Even though they know and believe in the two arguments about anger above, sometimes someone is still caught off guard. His anger was still overflowing and out of control.

In a hadith, the Prophet gave instructions or keys to appease anger and control it with Allah Ta’ala’s permission, including:

Take refuge in Allah Ta’ala from the temptations of Satan

From Sulaiman bin Shurad he said: “(When) I was sitting with Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam, there were two men who were (arguing and) insulting each other, one of the two of them had reddened face and enlarged his jugular vein.

Therefore, the Prophet Shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said, “Indeed, I know of a sentence that if he had said it, the anger he felt would have disappeared. If he had said: “I seek refuge in Allah from the temptations of the accursed Satan”, then the anger he felt would have disappeared.”

Shut up

In order to avoid bad remarks that often arise when people are angry. From ‘Abdullah bin ‘Abbas radhiyallahu ‘anhuma that the Messenger of Allah shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said, “If one of you is angry, he should be silent”.

Sit or lie down

From Abu Dzar al-Gifari that the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said, “If one of you is angry while standing then he should sit down, if his anger has not disappeared then he should lie down”.

Besides that, the most important thing in this case is the effort to subdue and control yourself when you are angry, which will close the paths of satan who want to plunge humans into the abyss of evil and destruction.

When to Get Angry

As previously mentioned that anger is something humane. Therefore, this feeling cannot be eliminated, it can only be controlled. There are even certain times when Islam requires a Muslim to be angry, but not a destructive expression of anger.

If the Honor of Islamic Shari’a is Damaged

As quoted from Islam TR, the first anger that is allowed in Islam is when the honor of our religious law is damaged. This matter has been narrated in a hadith which states that the Prophet Shalallahu alaihi wasallam was once angry with one of his companions. Why? Because this friend extended his prayer reading when he became an imam in a mosque. This is even very carefully kept in mind.

Why was Rasulullah angry? because the congregation behind the priest consists of various people. So that the priest does not know what is the background or illness suffered when the reading is extended. So, it’s best if you just read what you read.

Against Religion

Islam allows someone to get angry if they know that someone is doing or using something that is against religion. One example is mentioned in a hadith which states that the Messenger of Allah was once angry because Siti Aisyah covered something using an image of an idol.

Given that in ancient times idols were still very much contrary to Islamic teachings. So it is not wrong if the Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam was angry with his wife. Therefore, such anger is also permissible in Islam.

Seeing Evil

Anger that is permissible in Islam is when fellow Muslims see men and women committing evil. Such as theft, adultery, gambling and many more.

Even Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam would be very angry if he knew about this.

Even though there are differences in the punishments for the perpetrators of crimes, every perpetrator of evil must be punished according to the Shari’a. In fact, it would be cursed if fellow Muslims just kept quiet when they found out that other Muslims violated religious provisions.

Defaming Religion

When you know someone who is harassing religion, maybe some of the other humans will be afraid to ban it. Why? because they are reluctant to be claimed as smart ass or asshole pious. In fact, the Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam emphasized that he must be firm in scolding such people.

This religious harassment was exemplified when one of the companions of the Prophet Muhammad threw his spit in the direction of the Qibla. Even though it looks very simple, the Prophet emphasized this so that it would not become a habit. The Prophet did this because it was for the sake of preventing bad things from happening to religion.

Knowing Someone Demeans Islam

Islam allows a person to be angry if, as a Muslim, he finds out that other people despise Islam. In fact, the Prophet also fought against this because Islam is a religion that deserves to be upheld. Therefore, Allah will be very happy if His servants dare to defend Islam.

Islam is a religion of rahmatan lil a’lamin by providing guidance in every aspect of life, including anger. So, Muslims should be proud and always make the Al-Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam as a guide. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)