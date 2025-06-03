SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Evacuation process of deadly landslide victims in Mount Kuda, Cirebon (Photo: BNPB)

Cirebon, MINA – Authorities in Cirebon, West Java, have declared a state of emergency through June 6 following a deadly landslide at a quarry on Mount Kuda.

The landslide, which struck a C-class mining site, has claimed at least 20 lives. Search and rescue teams recovered another victim on Monday morning, identified as Sudiono (51) from Girinata village. Five people remain missing.

“The joint SAR team is continuing the search, supported by two K9 units deployed by the West Java Police,” said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The emergency status enables faster mobilization of national resources to assist local responders.

Also Read: 30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

Rescue efforts face challenges due to unstable weather and shifting terrain. Muhari urged teams to exercise caution and warned nearby communities to stay alert for further landslides, especially during prolonged rainfall.

“If heavy rain persists for over two hours, residents should immediately evacuate to safer ground,” he advised.

BNPB pledged continued support and real-time monitoring as operations progress.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

TagBNPB emergency response Cirebon state of emergency Indonesia natural disaster June 2025 K9 search units deployed landslide victims Indonesia mining site accident C-class Mount Kuda landslide Cirebon SAR team Mount Kuda West Java landslide rescue West Java quarry disaster

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • 5 hours ago
Load More
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Submits Response to New US Proposal Aiming for Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 08:50 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Deploys Over 40,000 Security Personnel in Mecca for Hajj 2025

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • 15 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us