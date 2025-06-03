Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

Cirebon, MINA – Authorities in Cirebon, West Java, have declared a state of emergency through June 6 following a deadly landslide at a quarry on Mount Kuda.

The landslide, which struck a C-class mining site, has claimed at least 20 lives. Search and rescue teams recovered another victim on Monday morning, identified as Sudiono (51) from Girinata village. Five people remain missing.

“The joint SAR team is continuing the search, supported by two K9 units deployed by the West Java Police,” said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

The emergency status enables faster mobilization of national resources to assist local responders.

Rescue efforts face challenges due to unstable weather and shifting terrain. Muhari urged teams to exercise caution and warned nearby communities to stay alert for further landslides, especially during prolonged rainfall.

“If heavy rain persists for over two hours, residents should immediately evacuate to safer ground,” he advised.

BNPB pledged continued support and real-time monitoring as operations progress.[]

