Danish Government Rejects Requests for Discussion on the Banning of Headscarf in Schools

Copenhagen, MINA – The Danish government has rejected a request by right-wing political parties in parliament to discuss implementing a headscarf ban in schools.

Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said in written comments on Tuesday, the proposed ban would go against Danish law and the country’s global commitments, Anadolu Agency reported.

“It is a legal assessment that the proposed ban on headscarves in primary schools is unenforceable within the framework of Denmark’s constitution and international obligations,” he said.

However, despite rejecting right-wing requests, he said Denmark faces serious challenges with negative social control and oppression of young girls in certain circles.

He added: “Therefore, the government cannot support the proposal. But we will continue to fight honor-related coercion and oppression and negative social control.”

Previously, last August, the Danish Commission on the Struggle of Forgotten Women, a body set up by the Danish government, in its controversial recommendations called for banning the headscarf in Danish primary schools to end “social control regarding honor” of women from minority backgrounds.

The recommendations sparked protests in which thousands of people took to the streets to express their objection to the mooted ban recommendations. The wide-scale protest took effect when two members of the commission withdrew their support for the headscarf ban. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)