Damascus Holds First Eid al-Adha Prayer After Assad’s Fall

Damascus, MINA – For the first time since the ousting of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Damascus held public Eid al-Adha prayers, marking a symbolic moment in Syria’s ongoing transition.

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, along with senior ministers, military commanders, religious leaders, and ordinary citizens, gathered for Eid prayers at the Presidential Palace in the heart of the capital.

In his Eid message, al-Sharaa declared that Syria is “on a path of recovery” after 14 years of war and suffering, emphasizing unity and resilience as the nation rebuilds.

According to state media SANA, tens of thousands gathered peacefully across the capital to perform the Eid prayers.

Also Read: Thousands Join Tunisia-Led Convoy to Gaza Border in Solidarity with Palestinians

Damascus Governor Maher Marwan attributed the revival to “the patience and unity of the Syrian people.”

Following the prayers, President al-Sharaa visited Daraa province, the birthplace of the Syrian uprising in 2011, for the first time since taking office. He was warmly welcomed by locals in a symbolic act of national reconciliation.

In a major development, the country’s Supreme Fatwa Council issued a religious decree prohibiting extrajudicial revenge acts. The council emphasized that justice must be served through lawful institutions, not through personal retaliation.

“True justice can only be achieved through lawful authority,” the council stated. “This is essential for ensuring public safety and civil peace.”

Also Read: Malaysia Urges for Stronger ASEAN–GCC Alliance to Confront Israeli Atrocities

The fatwa emphasized that vigilantism and personal revenge are against Islamic law and threaten to reignite social divisions. It urged swift judicial reforms, removal of regime-affiliated figures from the courts, and strict adherence to due process.

Thomas Barrack, the US Special Envoy for Syria, praised the fatwa, calling it “a vital step toward rule of law and inclusive governance in post-conflict Syria.”

Observers say the Eid prayer and religious decree mark a hopeful turning point for the country, which has long suffered under authoritarian rule, civil war, and sectarian strife.

The new administration has pledged to restore national unity, uphold justice, and move Syria toward lasting peace. []

Also Read: Syria Closes Refugee Camp, Declares ‘Humanitarian Tragedy’ Over

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)