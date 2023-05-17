Croatia Receives First Shipment of Omani Gas

Krk Island, MINA – Croatia received the first shipment of Omani liquefied natural gas (LNG) on Saturday, Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

LNG Croatia said in a statement that the first shipment of Omani liquefied natural gas coming from the industrial complex in the Omani city of Qalhat is the 62nd among the shipments it has received since its operations began in January 2021.

In November 2022, the Omani LNG company said that it successfully loaded the 3,000th shipment of LNG that was produced and shipped from its industrial complex in Qalhat, Sur.

Shipments of Omani LNG from Qalhat have reached 22 countries since production operations began in April 2000. The Omani LNG company was able to produce 191.2 metric tonnes of LNG. It has three terminals in Qalhat with a production capacity of 10.4 million tonnes annually. The state owns 51 per cent of the LNG company, while Shell owns 30 per cent, and the remainder is owned by French company Total Energies and the Korean LNG company.

Omani liquefied gas exports jumped in 2022 to register the highest level in the country’s history, according to a report by the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

The report noted that Oman’s LNG exports rose to 11.3 million tonnes in 2022 from 10.6 million tonnes in 2021, an 11 per cent increase that is attributed to the growth in global demand for LNG amid the Russian-Ukrainian war. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)