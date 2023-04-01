Covid-19 Emergency Hospital in Jakarta Wisma Athlete is Officially Closed

Jakarta, MINA – The Covid-19 Emergency Hospital (RSDC) located at the Kemayoran Wisma Athlete, Central Jakarta was officially closed as of Friday, March 31, 2023.

The Head of the TNI Health Center (Kapuskes), Dr. Guntoro delivered his remarks at the closing ceremony of the Kemayoran Athletes’ Hospital RSDC.

“Alhamdulillah, we have come to the end of our struggle to treat Covid-19 patients,” said Dr. Guntoro on Saturday.

A total of 11,000 Covid volunteers were also released along with the closure of the Wisma Atlet RSDC. According to Guntoro, the 11,000 volunteers had been released in stages prior to the closure.

Guntoro expressed his gratitude for the dedication of the volunteers who have struggled to treat Covid-19 patients.

“Through this moment (the inauguration of the closing of the RSDC Wisma Atlet), I express my deepest gratitude for the dedication and contribution given and dedication to the RSDC Wisma Atlet,” he said. (T/RE1)

