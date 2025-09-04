SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Corruption Case in Hajj Quotas: KPK Interrogates Travel Agents and Dormitory Staff

shibgotulhaq Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

KPK's Red and White Building

Jakarta, MINA – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) interrogated seven individuals on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the alleged corruption of Hajj quota allocations for 2023-2024.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said the interrogations took place at the KPK’s Red and White Building in South Jakarta. All seven people were questioned as witnesses in the case. “All witnesses were present,” Prasetyo confirmed.

The witnesses included travel agency owners and staff from a Hajj dormitory. The list of those questioned includes:

  1. Luthfi Abdul Jabbar (LAJ), Director/Owner of PT Perjalanan Ibadah Berkah and Commissioner of PT Perjalanan Sunnah Terindah
  2. Nila Aditya Devi (NAD), Staff at the Bekasi Hajj Dormitory
  3. Ridwan Kurniawan (RK), Staff at the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ Registration Section from 2012-2021
  4. Mohammad Farid Aljawi (MFR), President Director of PT Tur Silaturrahmi Nabi (Tursina Tours)
  5. Wawan Ridwan Misbach, President Director of PT Qiblat Tour
  6. Nasrullah (N), Head of the Hajj Affairs Office at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Jeddah
  7. Mifdlol Abdurrahman (MA), Director of Nur Ramadhan Wisata 2023/2024

The KPK has elevated its investigation into the alleged corruption of Hajj quota allocations and pilgrimage organization at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The case originated with the management of the 2023 Hajj quota, when Indonesia received an additional 20,000 pilgrims.

Also Read: House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

According to the law, the quota should have been divided proportionally: 92% for regular Hajj pilgrims and 8% for special Hajj pilgrims. However, the KPK’s findings show a deviation from this policy, with the quota allegedly being distributed disproportionately, 50% for regular Hajj and 50% for special Hajj.

The KPK suspects illegal actions in the process. The anti-corruption agency is also investigating the potential flow of funds related to the increased special Hajj quotas. []

Also Read: Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza

