Congregational Life,  the Main Commandment of Allah and His Messenger

Congregational life is the main commandment of Allah and His Messenger.

In a hadith it is stated:

أَنَا أّمُرُكْم بِخَمْسٍ أَللهُ أَمَرَنِى بِهِنَّ : بِاْلجَمَاعَةِوَالسَّمْعِ وَ الطَّاعَةِ وَ الْهِجْرَةِ وَ اْلجِهَادِ فِى سَبِيْلِ اللهِ ،فَإِنَّهُ مَنْ خَرَجَ مِنَ اْلجَمَاعَةِ قِيْدَ شِبْرٍ فَقَدْ خَلَعَ رِبْقَةَاْلإِسْلاَمِ مِنْ عُنُقِهِ إِلَى اَنْ يَرْجِعَ وَمَنْ دَعَا بِدَعْوَىاْلجَاهِلِيَّةِ فَهُوَ مِنْ جُثَاءِ جَهَنَّمَ، قَالُوْا يَا رَسُوْلَ اللهِ وَ اِنْصَامَ وَصَلَّى ، قَالَ اِنْ امَ لَّى لِمٌفَادْعُوا اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ ا اهُمُ اْلمُسْلِمِيْنَ اْلمُؤْمِنِيْنَ ادَاللهِ لَّ

Meaning: “I command you (Muslims) five things; as Allah has commanded me with these five things; congregational life, listening, obey, hijrah and jihad fie sabilillah. Whoever comes out of congregational life just an inch, then the ties of Islam will be released from his neck until he returns to repentance. And whoever calls out with the call of Jahiliyyah, then he is one of those who bend their knees in Hell.” The companions asked: “O Messenger of Allah, if he fasts and prays?” The Prophet said: “Even if he fasts and prays and claims to be a Muslim, then call the Muslims by the name Allah has given them; “Al-Muslimin, Al-Mukminin, servants of Allah ‘Azza wa jalla.” (HR Ahmad and Tirmidhi).

The hadith explains, the first point in the lives of believers is to live in congregation. Therefore, living together is a priority.

There is a series of practices that have been ordered by Allah and His Messenger, namely first living in congregation, then listening, obedience, migration, and jihad.

Living in congregation is a command of Allah in the Quran and also the command of the Prophet Muhammad Shalalahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

In addition to Imran verse 103, there are other verses that explain the meaning of the word congregation which is defined as united or together, namely An-Nisa verse 71, An Nur verse 61, and Al-Hasyr verse 14.

These verses read:

ا ا الَّذِينَ ا ا انْفِرُوا اتٍ انْفِرُوا اً

Meaning: “O you who have believed, take your precaution and [either] go forth in companies or go forth all together,” ( an-Nisa [4]: ​​71).

This verse contains an order from Allah so that the believers should be prepared and not be careless, to advance to the battlefield in groups of troops or to attack together.

In connection with this verse, Ali ibn Abu Talha narrated from Ibn Abbas, in connection with the word of Allah: go (to the battlefield) in groups. That is group by group. In other words, split up into several troop units or advance together. That is, you all advance as one on the battlefield.

The same thing was said by Mujahid, Ikrimah, As-Saddi, Qata-dah, Ad-Dahhak, Ata Al-Khurrasani/Muqatil ibn Hayyan, and Al-Khasif Al-Jazari. (Tafsir Ibn Kathir).

In another verse, Al-Hashr verse 14 Allah says:

لَا اتِلُونَكُمْ ا لا اءِ ا لُوبُهُمْ لِكَ لَا لُونَ

Meaning: They will not fight you all except within fortified cities or from behind walls. Their violence among themselves is severe. You think they are together, but their hearts are diverse. That is because they are people who do not reason.

This verse explains, in fact the disbelievers cannot be united, they are scattered. When we look at them they seem to be united, even though their hearts are divided.

That is the nature of the people of the book and the hypocrites, as if they are united but in fact they are not.

It is very different from the unity of Muslims in the form of a congregation, when Muslims live in congregation and are led by an Imam, they will be united physically and mentally because of Allah.

This situation has been exemplified by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam and his companions. Unite each other, love each other, protect each other, help each other, and strengthen each other, like a body mechanism that strengthens each other, like a building that supports each other. Between the Muhajirin and the Ansar, the Aush and the Khajrat, they all live together in unity for the sake of Allah.

Living in congregation is a solution that has been exemplified by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam and his companions.

This is in line with the words of the Prophet, “Talzamu jama’atal Muslimina wa imaamahum“, but you are the congregation of the Muslims and their Imam.

Hopefully, we can apply and be consistent in community life led by an Imam. Amen. (T/ri/RE1)

