Confrontations Break Out Between Israeli forces and Palestinian Citizens in Bethlehem

Bethlehem, MINA – Confrontations broke out Thursday, January 26, between Palestinian citizens and the Israeli Occupation Forces in the town of Al-Khader, to the south of Bethlehem, and at the northern entrance to the city, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

Confrontations erupted to condemn the brutal crime committed in Jenin and its camp, which led to the killing of 9 Palestinian citizens, the injury of dozens, and the destruction of Palestinian property.

Local sources reported that these confrontations centered in the “Umm al-Rukbeh” area, south of al-Khader, and at the northern entrance to Bethlehem, during which IOF fired rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas canisters, and sound bombs.

It’s noteworthy that these provocative acts come amid the escalating atmosphere, especially after the formation of the new Israeli Government as daily violations against Palestinian citizens, deliberate detentions, house demolitions, and mandatory deportation policy are doubled and multiplied in a way to suffocate and complicate Palestinians’ lives. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)