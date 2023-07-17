Conflict Continues in Sudan, 19,000 Refugees Seek Protection

Khartoum, MINA – Armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) forced more than 19,000 refugees to move to neighboring South Sudan to seek shelter, the United Nations said in a report, Anadolu Agency reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan said the number of arrivals was projected to continue to increase as the conflict in Sudan continues.

“The poor condition of roads and terrain in the rainy season and the unpredictable safety situation together with a lack of funds to maintain operations remain key challenges,” OCHA said as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Monday.

Meanwhile, children are more vulnerable than ever, with many dropping out of school.

The report said Emergency Response Plan partners had made significant strides in helping those in need, but the scale of the crisis required more support.

More than four million people are displaced within Sudan, 2.5 million within the country and 2.2 million in neighboring countries, according to the United Nations.

The fighting in Sudan that has taken place since April 15, 2023 has resulted in many people fleeing the country to neighboring countries, including South Sudan.

The United Nations has warned that further developments in the conflict in Sudan could destabilize the wider region. (T/RE1/P2)

