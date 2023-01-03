Complexities of the Modern World and Islamic Solutions (Shamsi Ali)

By: Imam Shamsi Ali, President of the Nusantara Foundation, New York

There is no denying that we live in an increasingly complex world. The various problems of life are strengthened and widened by world progress in all its aspects. Material progress (financial transactions are getting more powerful), scientific and technological advances are skyrocketing, have an impact on the sophistication of communication and information, making our world more complex.

Our world faces various problems. From economic issues, global politics, security (war), social (torn morality), to the environment (climate change) and natural disasters (natural disasters) occur everywhere and all of these waves (magnitude) are increasingly strengthened by human achievements in their worldly life.

Four major problems of modern humans

In addition to the various problems mentioned above, there are actually four main and fundamental issues that are currently being faced by our modern world.

One, uncertainty in life (uncertainty in human life). Two, human dichotomy (division of humans into various discriminatory classes). Three, materialist mindset (an endless view of material life). Fourth, Chaotic Public life system (chaotic public life system).

These four issues are complex problems in modern human life, which have an impact on all lines of life.

Islam as a deen (way of life) is certainly present in facing (to face) these problems. Islam is believed by the Ummah to be a “hallun” or solution to the problems faced by humans.

This time I will underline a brief elaboration is the third problem. Namely, the problem of the human mindset that is confined by the material aspects of life. This insight into life is known as “materialism” or “maadiyah” understanding. A view of life that is maximally based on material life.

This understanding of life (ism) then becomes a way of life or way of life for most modern humans. In fact, in Islam, this is the meaning of “deen”. Therefore materialism is actually “deen” for those who follow it.

This reminds us of the verse: “He is Allah who sent His Messenger with guidance and the religion of truth (diin al-haqq) to show it (preferably) over all (other religions). Even though the Kafirs are not happy” (As-Shoff).

The materialist lifestyle is the leading face of our modern world today. This materialist tendency gives rise to various concepts of life in all its lines which also support the solidity of this understanding and lifestyle (materialism). In the economic field, for example, it gave birth to the concept of capitalism which is oriented towards self-enrichment without limits and ethics.

Even in the field of politics, democracy is actually born from the concept of general (public) freedom in expressing oneself. It’s just that we know that the ability to express it will only occur when the position is in a strong position. Hence the reality of democracy is usually controlled by oligarchic forces.

Every country has an okigarchy. In America there is and in Indonesia there is also. Only different faces and groups. Same goal. Namely confining the interests of the state under their armpits. Often by using the existing system, including democracy.

This understanding and system of material life brings the modern world into an uncertain situation (uncertain). In fact, it is not uncommon for this uncertainty to be designed so that human beings who are actually subjects (actors) of inverted life become objects (victims) for the sake of the continuation of this materialist understanding and lifestyle.

As a result, humans in their lives become objects of their world. A reality that defies human nature as a “master” who has been given the mandate by the Creator to own and manage this world. The position of man as caliph (inni jaa’ilun fil-Ardhi khalifah) actually reflects the reality of the mandate of ownership and management of the world from Allah to him.

The reality of human life as above then gives birth to a life that feels “disoriented” (lost of direction) and “meaningless” (less meaningful). This is what then makes human life give birth to “uncertainty”, “confusion”, and even a variety of “chaos” (chaotic life).

The question that this Ummah must then ask is with religious capital that is true (diinul haqq) how to present it so that it becomes a solution for the complexity of modern human life? (Continued….). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)