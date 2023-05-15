Commemoration of Nakba, Bethlehem Refugee Camp Lights “Fire of Return”

Bethlehem, MINA – Institutions and national events in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem on Sunday night lit the “Fire of Homecoming” to commemorate 75 years of the Nakba.

Muhammad Taha, a figure in the camp, Palestinian refugees organized, the Nakba commemoration event was filled with art performances and the hoisting of the Palestinian flag on the mast.

In the same context the “Fire of Decision” or “Flame of Return” was lit in Aida and Al-Azza.

Apart from Bethlehem, Palestinians in the Tulkarem, Slafit, Tubad and other areas also held ways to beautify the Nakba event.

The Nakba or catastrophe is an event that describes the process of ethnic cleansing, the unarmed native peoples were destroyed and the population systematically displaced to be replaced by Jewish invaders from around the world.

The events that have occurred since 1948 resulted in the expulsion of 957 thousand Palestinians out of a total of 1.4 million people.

The majority of Palestinian refugees live in Arab countries, the West Bank and Gaza Strip and other countries in the world.

In addition, thousands of Palestinians living on land occupied by Israel in 1948 were expelled from their homes and their land confiscated. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)