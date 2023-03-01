CNCD Calls on Belgian Government to Stop Trading with Israeli Illegal Settlers

Brussels, MINA – An organization in the Belgian National Center for Development Cooperation (CNCD) calls on its government to stop trading with illegal Israeli settlers.

This call is stated in a petition that has been signed by 20,324 people, and which has been submitted to the country’s Economy Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne. MEMO reported on Tuesday.

“While the new Israeli government implements the formal annexation of Palestinian lands, and allows settler violence, it is time to cut off our financial supply to Israeli settlements by stopping trading with them,” the petition said.

The organization considers Israel’s occupation of the occupied territories is a war crime and a violation of international humanitarian law.

“Maintaining the relationship will allow the illegal settlers to prevail and continue annexing more Palestinian lands,” the organization stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)