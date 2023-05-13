Clashes Continue in Sudan Despite Jeddah Declaration Signing

Khartoum, MINA – Clashes continued on Friday between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in several areas of the capital, Khartoum, and the city of Al-Junayna, in the state of West Darfur, despite the signing of a declaration of principles in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday evening.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that strong clashes occurred south of Khartoum, in the city of Bahri, north of Khartoum and the city of Omdurman, west of the capital.

Witnesses added that military aircraft flew over areas in Bahri, north and south of Khartoum.

According to witnesses, the sounds of artillery and gunfire were also heard in the eastern neighbourhoods of the Nile.

Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabia announced the continuation of the Jeddah talks between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan, intending to reach a ceasefire agreement between them for around ten days under US-Saudi mediation, as well as other discussions for a permanent settlement.

This came after it disclosed that representatives from the army and Rapid Support Forces had signed a declaration of initial principles in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Thursday, requiring them to protect civilians and end the fighting ongoing since mid-April. (T/RE1)

