Clash in Khartoum Continues, 97 People Reportedly Killed

Khartoum, MINA – Clash continued in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan for the second day between the army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), despite the hours-long break announced to meet urgent humanitarian needs on the ground.

The Central Committee of Doctors of Sudan said early Monday that at least 97 people had been killed so far in clashes in Sudan, while 365 others were injured. Press TV reported.

The violence erupted on Saturday after weeks of power struggles between Military Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemedti, who heads the heavily armed RSF.

Clash continued into Sunday, killing three World Food Program (WFP) staff among more than 50 civilians across the country.

Late Sunday, the army said the warring sides had “accepted a UN proposal to open safe passage for humanitarian cases,” including the evacuation of the wounded, for three hours, ending at 1700 GMT.

RSF confirmed the action, saying it would last four hours, and that both sides retained their right to “respond in the event of infringement” by the other party.

Despite the lull, heavy gunfire was still heard in central Khartoum near the airport, and thick black smoke billowed from the surrounding area.

On Saturday, the Sudanese armed forces rejected any possibility of negotiation or dialogue with the RSF “until the dissolution of the paramilitaries.”

This comes after the RSF claimed its fighters had seized control of several key sites, including the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief, Burhan, and Khartoum International Airport.

The Sudanese army rejected all claims by the RSF and said on Sunday it had taken control of key parts of the capital, including the radio and television building, previously occupied by the paramilitaries.

As fighting continued, medics asked for safe corridors for ambulances and a ceasefire to treat the victims as the roads were too dangerous to transport survivors to hospitals. (T/RE1)

