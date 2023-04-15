City of Minneapolis Allows Adhan to Five Prayer Times in Mosques

Minneapolis, MINA – The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously (12-0) to allow the five daily prayers to be heard in mosques, despite current noise regulations.

Muslim advocacy group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Minnesota said the decision was a historic victory for religious freedom and pluralism.

“We thank the members of the Minneapolis City Council who set this outstanding example, and we urge other cities to follow suit,” CAIR State Director Jaylani Hussein said in a statement welcoming the decision. Thus, it qas quoed from Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

Last year, Minneapolis limited the call to prayer times and sound levels, according to CBS News. However, mosques are now permitted to call the adhan from 3:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The mayor, Jacob Frey, is expected to sign off on the law within a week, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune newspaper. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)