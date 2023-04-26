City of Liege, Belgium, Freeze Relations With Israeli Occupation

Liège, MINA – The City Council of Liege, Belgium, broke with the Israeli occupation entities, and with the , “Israeli” institutions that facilitate the Zionist occupation and the continued violations of the rights of the Palestinian people.

This decision was taken after a vote in favor of the majority of city council members, which was submitted to the city council by the “Belgian Labor Party” faction and supported by the Belgian Socialist Party group, the Green Party and representatives of the Vega movement, Palinfo reported.

The decision emphasized support for the Palestinian people due to the occupation of the apartheid regime, as well as the impact of Israeli settlements on Palestinian land, as well as support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, rejecting Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories or playing the role of the Zionist occupation of Israel according to the law of Belgium and European Union legislation.

Because this violates all commitments to the European human rights system and violates the rules of international law and its decisions, in particular Resolution 242, issued in November 1967.

Rejects forced land grabs and calls for withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories, and based on Security Council Resolution No. 2334, which considers the construction of Jewish settlements on Palestinian land contrary to the rules of international law and threatens the principle of “establishing a Palestinian state within the framework of an eternal and just peace.”

The resolution calls on the Israeli occupation entity to stop all attacks on its settlements, including on the city of Al-Quds. Judging that the Palestinians who were deported in 1948 have the full right to return (to their hometowns).

Based on this, the Liège City Council confirmed the freezing of all relations with the state of “Israel” and those that support the Israeli occupation and benefit from it.

The Israeli occupation ended its policies that violate the rights of the Palestinian people enforced by international law and United Nations resolutions. (T/RE1)

