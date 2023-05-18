City of Belem, Brazil Declares Apartheid Free Zone

Belem, MINA – Mayor of the Port City of Belem, Brazil, Edmilson Rodrigue declared his city an Apartheid Free Zone and criticized Israel for the expulsion of Palestinians from their ancestral territory.

With the termination of this institutional relationship with Israel, the twin city cooperation with Tel Aviv ended.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Thursday, this policy follows the decision of the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, to suspend institutional relations with apartheid Israel.

In addition, there is also the city council of Liège in Belgium which also cut ties with Israel. The city council of Oslo in Norway is exempt from public procurement companies that directly or indirectly contribute to illegal Israeli settlement companies.

The Palestine BDS National Committee (BNC) applauded the mayor’s move of Belem and called on other cities around the world to follow suit.

Belem, the capital city of Para state in Amazonas, has a history of finding indigenous peoples and other communities fighting for justice and building solidarity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)