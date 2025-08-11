Chlorine Gas Leak Between Najaf and Karbala Sickens Hundreds

Baghdad, MINA – At least 621 people in Iraq suffered breathing difficulties after a chlorine gas leak from a water treatment facility along the Najaf–Karbala route, authorities said Monday.

The Health Ministry confirmed all patients received treatment and were discharged in stable condition. The leak occurred near the busy pilgrimage route ahead of Arbain, a major Shiite mourning event marking 40 days after Ashura.

Security forces said the situation was under control. Emergency teams evacuated affected areas, shut the water line, and cleaned the site to prevent further incidents.

Millions of pilgrims are expected in Karbala this year for Arbain. Iraqi authorities have tightened security and expanded field medical services to handle the influx and potential health risks.

Also Read: Zelenskyy Concerned About Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska Without Ukraine

Experts warn that Iraq’s aging infrastructure and poor maintenance have caused repeated gas leaks, urging stricter safety standards and regular inspections. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UK Announces £8.5 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Gaza