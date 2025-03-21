SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Chinese Investment Surge in Central Java, KEK Batang Emerges as a New Magnet

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Inauguration of Special Economic Zone (KEK) (Photo: Jatengprov)

Semarang, MINA – Central Java is becoming an attractive destination for foreign investors, particularly from China. During a meeting with Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi on Wednesday evening, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong introduced seven investors and representatives from major Chinese banks.

The meeting signaled a strong wave of new investment in the province. The following day, the Chinese delegation was scheduled to attend the inauguration of the Batang Integrated Industrial Zone (KIT Batang) as a Special Economic Zone (KEK), projected to become the region’s new economic growth center.

Governor Luthfi reaffirmed the province’s readiness to welcome Chinese investment through three key strategic projects: an integrated waste management system, an international hospital, and the construction of a Giant Sea Wall along the northern coast (Pantura).

“We have reached agreements, particularly regarding KEK Batang, and will bring in more investors to Central Java,” said Wang Lutong.

According to Central Java’s Investment and One-Stop Integrated Service Agency (DPMPTSP) Head, Sakina Rosellasari, China remains one of the largest investors in the province. In 2024, Chinese companies accounted for 16% of the total Rp88.44 trillion investment in Central Java.

The textile industry contributed the largest share at 49 percent, followed by the rubber and plastics industry (15 percent), leather goods and footwear (10 percent), trade and repair services (3 percent), and the wood industry (3 percent).

With strong commitment from both sides, Central Java is entering a new era of investment. KEK Batang is no longer just an industrial zone but a strategic center for the province’s economic growth. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

