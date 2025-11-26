Chinese Investment in Central Java Surges; Fujian Proposes Direct Semarang–Fuzhou Flight

Semarang, MINA – Chinese investment in Central Java continues to rise sharply, reflecting growing and sustained interest from investors. During a visit by a delegation from China’s Fujian Province, Central Java Deputy Governor Taj Yasin Maimoen emphasized that investor confidence from China has strengthened consistently over the years.

According to the latest data, Chinese investment in Central Java increased from Rp552.9 billion in 2020 to Rp889.6 billion in 2021, before climbing dramatically to Rp1.97 trillion in 2022.

Although it dipped to Rp1.59 trillion in 2023, the figure rebounded significantly in 2024, reaching Rp9.27 trillion. By the third quarter of 2025, realized investment had already reached Rp7.75 trillion.

“This marks the highest level of Chinese investment in the past five years. The relationship between Central Java and China is mutually beneficial and continues to grow,” Taj Yasin said on Tuesday.

Chinese investment is concentrated in several key areas, including Kendal, Demak, Semarang City, Jepara, and Batang. The textile industry remains the largest contributor, accounting for 49 percent of total investment.

Also Read: Floods Spread in North Aceh, Eight Districts Submerged

However, Central Java aims to diversify beyond textiles. Taj Yasin presented a range of new opportunities ready for collaboration, including:

Micro-hydropower plant (PLTMH) in Banyumas

Telomoyo Geothermal Power Project

Cassava flour (mocaf) industry in Banjarnegara

Pulau Panjang tourism development in Jepara

Integrated coconut industry in Cilacap and Grobogan

Marine and fisheries cooperation between Central Java and Fujian

These projects, he said, could expand Chinese investment into the energy, food industry, tourism, and fisheries sectors.

The Fujian delegation, led by Guo Ningning, responded positively to the proposals. She even suggested opening a direct Semarang–Fuzhou flight to accelerate business mobility and economic cooperation.

“A direct Semarang–Fuzhou flight could be opened soon. Once available, collaboration across various sectors will become even easier and faster,” Guo Ningning stated.

Also Read: Umar ibn Al-Khattab’s Speech Before Entering Jerusalem Highlighted at AWG Commemoration

The proposal is seen as a major opportunity to strengthen trade, tourism, and investment ties between the two regions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: The Four Cultural Pillars of Bayt al-Maqdis to Strengthen the Movement for Al-Aqsa’s Liberation