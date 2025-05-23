China Signals Readiness to Fund Trans-Afghan Railway Linking Uzbekistan to Pakistan

Islamabad, MINA – Chinese authorities have expressed interest in financing a strategic railway project that would connect Uzbekistan to Pakistan through Afghanistan, according to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Dar shared that the proposal was discussed during his recent visit to Beijing in talks with Chinese and Afghanistan officials.

“It is time to move ahead with the implementation,” he stated, highlighting the project’s potential to boost regional connectivity and economic integration.

The three countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China also reached an understanding that none would allow their territory to be used for activities against the others. The trilateral meeting emphasized cooperation in both security and development.

Dar noted that both China and Afghanistan reiterated their commitment to curbing terrorist activity within their borders, underlining the importance of a stable security environment to support such infrastructure initiatives.

The proposed rail corridor is expected to become a vital component in the regional transport network, offering a new route for trade between Central and South Asia.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

