China, Israel to Strengthen “Win-win Cooperation” Relationship

Beijing, MINA – Amid the plans to celebrate 30 years of their diplomatic ties, China and Israel have pledged to strengthen their cooperation in innovation, science and technology.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog that “the Chinese nation and the Jewish nation have a long history and civilization, and exchanges of friendship.”, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Xi also reiterated China’s position that Israel and Palestine “achieve peaceful coexistence through dialogue and negotiations based on a two-state solution.”

The two spoke by phone late Wednesday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Israel, both sides have adhered to important principles such as respecting each other’s sovereignty and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs,” Xi said.

Beijing and Tel Aviv established diplomatic relations in January 1992.

Then in 2017, the two countries announced a bilateral innovative comprehensive partnership.

“China and Israel complement each other’s economic advantages and are fully capable of mutual benefit and mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi Jinping told Herzog, adding that relations between the two countries are “rapid and healthy development, and practical cooperation in various fields.” have achieved positive results. results.”

The Chinese president noted: “Innovation has been a highlight and aid in relations between the two countries.

“China attaches great importance to China-Israel relations and is willing to promote the sustainable, healthy and stable development of the China-Israel innovative and comprehensive partnership to further benefit the two peoples.”

Noting that Chinese companies are working in Israel, Xi said: “China is willing to deepen cooperation with Israel in the fields of science and technology, agriculture, medical and health, and expand exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, tourism, sports.”

Referring to the situation in the Middle East, Xi told the Israeli president: “China has always been a Middle East peacekeeper and a Middle East development builder. China is willing to work with the international community to continue to make unremitting efforts to promote security, stability, development and prosperity in the Middle East.”

A Chinese statement quoting Herzog said Israel “resolutely adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to deepening Israel-China friendly relations.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)