Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

China Criticizes US-Drafted UN Gaza Resolution as Vague, Abstains from Vote

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

10 Views

Photo: AA

Beijing, MINA – China stated on Tuesday that the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution authorizing a Board of Peace and an International Stabilization Force in Gaza failed to fully demonstrate Palestinian governance and the two-state solution.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, during a regular news conference in Beijing, explained the country’s decision not to support the resolution.

“There is ambiguity in the key issue of post-war arrangement of Gaza in the US resolution and important principles of the Palestinians governing Palestine and the two-state solution have not been fully demonstrated. This is different from China’s consistent position. That’s why China didn’t vote for it,” Mao said.

While criticizing the resolution, the spokeswoman reiterated Beijing’s support for the UN Security Council in “doing what is necessary to promote a ceasefire, de-escalating the humanitarian crisis, and restarting reconstruction.”

Also Read: New York Mayor-Elect Vows to Uphold ICC Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu

She added that China would “continue to take constructive measures and be responsible, and support Palestinian people in the just cause of resuming their legitimate rights, and work relentlessly for a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question.”

China’s UN Envoy Fu Cong also expressed concerns in a statement after the vote, noting that the draft resolution is “vague on many crucial issues,” including the scope and structure of the International Stabilization Force.

The UN Security Council adopted the resolution on Monday, with 13 members in favor and both China and Russia abstaining.

The resolution mandates the formation of a Board of Peace and authorizes an International Stabilization Force to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security in the Gaza Strip.[]

Also Read: Pakistan Condemns Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank, Al-Aqsa Storming

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

