SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Central Java Tabligh Akbar 2025: Muslims Unite to Face Global Crises with Islamic Brotherhood

sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

Purbalingga, MINA – A spirit of unity and strengthening Islamic brotherhood resonated once again from Purbalingga, Central Java, as Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) organized the Tabligh Akbar 1447 H / 2025 AD. The event was held at Daarul Muttaqiin Mosque in Karangcengis Village, Bukateja District, Purbalingga, on Sunday, August 3.

The event, centered on the theme “Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood as a Solution to Global Crises,” served as a crucial moment to rebuild the collective awareness of Muslims regarding the importance of unity and the comprehensive practice of Islam amidst various ongoing global crises, particularly in Palestine and other colonized and oppressed nations.

Open to the public, the Tabligh Akbar involved all elements of the Muslim community: scholars, religious figures, community leaders, and institutional representatives from government agencies, civil society organizations, Islamic boarding schools (pondok pesantren), universities, study groups (majelis-majelis ta’lim), mosque management committees (DKM), and youth organizations across Central Java.

The primary objective of the event was to preach the beauty of Islamic teachings as “rahmatan lil alamin” (a mercy to all creation), introducing them more broadly to people from all walks of life, both individually and institutionally. More than just a ceremonial event, this Tabligh Akbar was designed as a platform for contextual preaching, enhancing spiritual awareness through in-depth studies, and strengthening social bonds among Muslims.

Also Read: Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

The Islamic messages delivered addressed current issues with an applicable approach, aiming to answer the concerns of the community and enlighten their understanding of Islam amid the rapid flow of information, which can often be misleading.

The Tabligh Akbar also encouraged participants to apply Islamic values in their daily lives, strengthening their morals and social ethics, and becoming good role models within their families, communities, and workplaces.

“Through this Grand Tabligh Akbar, Muslims in Central Java and surrounding areas are expected to strengthen their noble character, social spirit, and readiness to become pioneers of positive change for society,” the organizing committee told MINA.

As part of a series of activities, a day earlier, on Saturday, a leadership vision and mission development session was held for community leaders from various regions in Central Java.

Also Read: Sri Mulyani Highlights Indonesia’s Investment Climate to US Charge d’Affaires

The activity, which took place at the same venue, aimed to align the managerial and programmatic direction of community service.

Through this series of Grand Tabligh Akbar events, Muslims can make Islamic propagation a mercy for all creation, in line with the main mission of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam (peace be upon him). []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

https://minanews.net/tabligh-akbar-jawa-tengah-2025-saatnya-umat-bersatu-hadapi-krisis-global-dengan-ukhuwah-islamiyah/

Also Read: KAI Completes Evacuation of Derailed Argo Bromo Anggrek Train in Subang

TagPurbalingga Tablig Akbar

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Central Java Tabligh Akbar 2025: Muslims Unite to Face Global Crises with Islamic Brotherhood

  • 4 hours ago
Tausiyah

Imaam Yakhsyallah Explains Al-Fatihah’s Meaning, Outlines Four Foundations of Life Knowledge

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Invites Muslim Community to Tabligh Akbar at PUSDAI

  • Friday, 20 June 2025 - 21:10 WIB
Indonesia

Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin 1443H Presents Muslim Scholars and Scholars from Five Continents

  • Thursday, 17 March 2022 - 17:00 WIB
Palestine

“Gowes to Al-Aqsa” Depart from Al-Fatah, Bogor to Lampung Province

  • Thursday, 25 April 2019 - 20:42 WIB
Indonesia

Tabligh Akbar and Sya’ban Festival in Indonesian International Village

  • Tuesday, 9 April 2019 - 22:02 WIB
Load More
Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong (left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right). (Photo: Ist)
Indonesia

Tom Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto Released After Presidential Clemency

  • 12 hours ago
Indonesia

Arriving in Gaza, Two Indonesian Doctors Serve at Nasser Hospital

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesians Urged to Join Mass Solidarity Rally at Monas on Sunday

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Indonesia

Sri Mulyani Highlights Indonesia’s Investment Climate to US Charge d’Affaires

  • 9 hours ago
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Amphuri Calls for Removal of “Independent” Term from Hajj Bill

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

  • 3 hours ago
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Indonesia

Jakarta Weather This Friday Will Be Sunny All Day

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:08 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us