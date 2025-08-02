Central Java Tabligh Akbar 2025: Muslims Unite to Face Global Crises with Islamic Brotherhood

Purbalingga, MINA – A spirit of unity and strengthening Islamic brotherhood resonated once again from Purbalingga, Central Java, as Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) organized the Tabligh Akbar 1447 H / 2025 AD. The event was held at Daarul Muttaqiin Mosque in Karangcengis Village, Bukateja District, Purbalingga, on Sunday, August 3.

The event, centered on the theme “Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood as a Solution to Global Crises,” served as a crucial moment to rebuild the collective awareness of Muslims regarding the importance of unity and the comprehensive practice of Islam amidst various ongoing global crises, particularly in Palestine and other colonized and oppressed nations.

Open to the public, the Tabligh Akbar involved all elements of the Muslim community: scholars, religious figures, community leaders, and institutional representatives from government agencies, civil society organizations, Islamic boarding schools (pondok pesantren), universities, study groups (majelis-majelis ta’lim), mosque management committees (DKM), and youth organizations across Central Java.

The primary objective of the event was to preach the beauty of Islamic teachings as “rahmatan lil alamin” (a mercy to all creation), introducing them more broadly to people from all walks of life, both individually and institutionally. More than just a ceremonial event, this Tabligh Akbar was designed as a platform for contextual preaching, enhancing spiritual awareness through in-depth studies, and strengthening social bonds among Muslims.

The Islamic messages delivered addressed current issues with an applicable approach, aiming to answer the concerns of the community and enlighten their understanding of Islam amid the rapid flow of information, which can often be misleading.

The Tabligh Akbar also encouraged participants to apply Islamic values in their daily lives, strengthening their morals and social ethics, and becoming good role models within their families, communities, and workplaces.

“Through this Grand Tabligh Akbar, Muslims in Central Java and surrounding areas are expected to strengthen their noble character, social spirit, and readiness to become pioneers of positive change for society,” the organizing committee told MINA.

As part of a series of activities, a day earlier, on Saturday, a leadership vision and mission development session was held for community leaders from various regions in Central Java.

The activity, which took place at the same venue, aimed to align the managerial and programmatic direction of community service.

Through this series of Grand Tabligh Akbar events, Muslims can make Islamic propagation a mercy for all creation, in line with the main mission of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam (peace be upon him). []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

https://minanews.net/tabligh-akbar-jawa-tengah-2025-saatnya-umat-bersatu-hadapi-krisis-global-dengan-ukhuwah-islamiyah/

