Central Java MUI Issues ‘Haram’ Fatwa for Pig Farm

Semarang, MINA – The Central Java Provincial Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has officially issued a fatwa, a religious edict, that declares the business of pig farming to be forbidden (haram) within the Central Java region.

According to an official statement posted on the MUI website on Wednesday, the fatwa was issued in response to a letter of request from PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk dated June 5, 2025. The company had requested a written fatwa regarding its plan to establish a modern pig farming business in Jepara Regency, Central Java.

“The results of a coordination meeting between the Central MUI Leadership Council and the Central Java Provincial MUI Leadership Council on July 12, 2025, decided to task the Central Java MUI with conducting a legal review of the plan,” the fatwa stated.

The MUI stipulated those pigs are forbidden and impure animals, and therefore, they cannot be consumed or utilized in any form. Consequently, all forms of pig farming or breeding businesses, whether traditional or modern, share the same legal status: haram.

In its legal provisions, the Central Java MUI explicitly stated that establishing a pig farming business is haram, becoming an employee at a pig farming company is haram, granting a permit for the establishment of such a business is haram, and helping, supporting, or facilitating a pig farming business is haram.

In addition to the legal provisions, the Central Java MUI provided several recommendations to local governments, Islamic community organizations, and Muslims in general.

First, local governments were asked not to issue permits for the establishment of pig farming businesses in their areas. Second, Islamic community organizations and Muslims were urged to firmly reject the establishment of pig farms that could cause public unrest.

The MUI also called on Muslims to continue upholding Islamic law (sharia) in community life and to maintain the principle of amar ma’ruf nahi munkar (enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong) amid the challenges of modernization.

The plan to establish a modern pig farm in Jepara by a major agribusiness company has drawn reactions from various community elements. Several local Islamic organization leaders have voiced their objections and welcomed the Central Java MUI’s fatwa as a form of protection for the religious and moral values of the Muslim community. [Shibgho]

