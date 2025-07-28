Ceasefire Talks Meaningless Amid Genocide and Starvation in Gaza: Al-Hayya

Gaza, MINA – A senior leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has declared that negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire are futile while Israel continues its siege, genocide, and starvation campaign against civilians in the territory.

In a recorded statement published Sunday on Hamas’ Telegram channel, Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of Hamas in Gaza and a member of its political bureau, called on Arab and Muslim nations to take action against the Israeli blockade.

“Do not let Gaza die of hunger,” al-Hayya said, urging Islamic scholars, activists, and the general public to escalate protests, cut political and economic ties with Israel, and surround Israeli embassies in opposition.

He encouraged supporters in neighboring countries to march by land and sea toward Palestine, intensify economic and tourism boycotts, and apply pressure on the international community to break the siege.

His comments came as negotiations for a ceasefire were ongoing in Doha, Qatar, but were disrupted when the US and Israeli delegations withdrew on Thursday following Hamas’ latest response to the proposal.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a relentless military aggression on Gaza, killing more than 59,800 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, according to local authorities. []

