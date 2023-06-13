BWA Inaugurates the 50th Clean Water Facility Waqf Project in Tuniun Village, NTT

Timor Tengah Selatan, NTT, MINA – Al-Qur’an Waqf Agency (BWA) has once again proven its commitment to helping solve the problem of the clean water crisis in several regions in Indonesia.

This time the inauguration of the waqf for clean water facilities was carried out in Tuniun Village, Bileon Village, Fautmolo District, South Central Timor Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

In a written statement received by MINA on Monday, this activity was the inauguration of the 50th BWA clean water endowment project. The activity was carried out for three days from Tuesday to Thursday, 6-8 June 2023.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the CEO of BWA, Ustaz Ichsan Salam, and the handover of the waqf project to Ustadz Awaludin Issu as the nadzir of waqf. Also present at this event were village heads, Danramil, Chair of IMI NTT.

“Hopefully this clean water waqf facility can bring benefits to all regardless of ethnicity and religion,” said Ichsan Salam in his remarks.

“We also hope that the residents of Kampung Tuniun and its surroundings can jointly maintain and maintain this clean water facility.” he added.

On a different occasion, Ustadz Awaludin said that for many years the people of Tuniun village had had a hard time getting clean water to meet their daily needs.

To obtain clean water, the residents usually collect water from dug holes as deep as 30 centimeters that they dig themselves on the banks of the river.

Their children usually carry jerrycans when they go to school and fetch water from the holes after school.

With the clean water facility that has been completed, it is now easier for the residents of Tuniun village and its surroundings to get water from the tap monument that has been built.

Apart from the ceremonial inauguration, a cheerful mass circumcision activity was also held which was supported by K2S (Social Harmony Contact) which was attended by 81 children and adults.

In addition, a large meal was also held and the distribution of 300 packages of basic food assistance from Galena Logistics, IOF Kupang (Indonesia Offroad Federation) and IMI (Indonesian Motor Association) NTT Branch.

The process of working on the clean water endowment project in Tuniun Village took five months using HDPE pipes with a total length of 8.8 km.

Two units of concrete construction catch tanks at Oetfo’s water source, six concrete construction catchment tanks for pipelines and 30 units of public water intake faucet monuments.

For the entire pipe installation using HDPE pipes that can last more than 25 years.

This clean water waqf project utilizes two locations of water sources, namely the Oetfo spring in the Fautmolo sub-district and the Oe Petu spring in the Kie sub-district.

In total there are 400 heads of families in three sub-villages, five villages and two sub-districts who share in the benefits of this clean water facility. Apart from that, three mosques and two churches benefit from this clean water. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)