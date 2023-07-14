Bukittinggi Hosts the West Sumatra Sharia and Digital Economy Festival

Bukittinggi, MINA – The city of Bukittinggi is hosting the 2023 West Sumatra Islamic and digital economic festival. This activity, initiated by Bank Indonesia, was held for four days and was officially opened, at the Jam Gadang Courtyard on Thursday.

The Head of Bank Indonesia Representative for West Sumatra, Endang Kurnia Saputra, explained that this activity carried the theme “Strengthening Synergy and Innovation in the Islamic Economy and Finance through Digitalization Support to Encourage Inclusive Economic Growth in West Sumatra”. This event is also combined with the Digital Economy Festival (FEKDi), for four days from 13 July to 16 July 2023.

The Mayor of Bukittinggi, Erman Safar expressed his appreciation to Bank Indonesia for holding FESyar and FEKDi in Bukittinggi. This activity is expected to have an impact on the development of the Islamic economy in West Sumatra, especially the City of Bukittinggi.

“We are grateful and appreciate the activities that are being held in the city of Bukittinggi. We hope that this activity will have a positive impact on the development of the sharia economy in West Sumatra, Bukittinggi in particular, especially for small and medium businesses,” Erman said as quoted from Infopublik.id.

The Governor of West Sumatra, Mahyeldi, conveyed his appreciation for Bank Indonesia. This activity is an activity that is in line with the people of West Sumatra. The movement of Islamic economic steps in West Sumatra has such a strong basis. The value of local wisdom, ABS-SBK has so far been included in regional regulations in each region.

“This activity can move and motivate stakeholders, to present innovative sharia-based economic programs to improve the economy and people’s welfare,” he hoped.

On this occasion, a soft launching was held for the Halal Lifestyle Area of ​​the Great Mosque of West Sumatra, the Declaration of the SIAP QRIS Shopping Center Expansion Movement, the Provision of Halal Certification to 300 MSMEs, cooperation agreements with Islamic Boarding Schools, and the Declaration of the QRIS Goes to School Movement. (T/RE1/P2)

