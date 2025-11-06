BSP 2025: AWG Sends Team for “1,000 Mountain Climbers for Palestine” Expedition

Bogor, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) sent 15 volunteers to join the “1,000 Mountain Climbers for Palestine” Expedition on Mount Raung, Wednesday. The expedition is part of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) 2025, held in collaboration with the humanitarian organization Salam Aid.

Chairman of BSP 2025, Nur Hadis, emphasized that the climb symbolizes the struggle for Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.

“In climbing a mountain, the goal is the peak, but the steps begin at the feet. Likewise, our journey toward Al-Aqsa starts with real actions—through prayers, advocacy, and consistent support for Palestine,” he said during the team’s send-off ceremony in Cileungsi, Bogor Regency.

He added that the hardships faced during the climb reflect the challenges of liberating Al-Aqsa, which is never an easy struggle.

“No one climbs a mountain alone; it requires teamwork and mutual support,” he remarked. “The higher we go, the colder and tougher it becomes. Similarly, in striving for Allah’s pleasure, steadfastness is truly tested at the peak of struggle,” he continued.

The team departed from Pasar Senen Station, Central Jakarta, and is scheduled to arrive at Pasar Turi Station, Surabaya, on Thursday. The ascent to Mount Raung, standing at 3,344 meters above sea level, will commence on Friday (Nov 7).

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, Chief Advisor of AWG, expressed his appreciation for the participants’ dedication in undertaking such a long journey to raise awareness for an oppressed nation. He reminded them of the importance of gratitude in every step of life.

“True gratitude to Allah manifests in three forms: through knowledge, through deeds, and through action,” he said.

Before the departure, Imaam also advised the climbers to uphold piety, maintain good conduct toward nature, and avoid causing harm to Allah’s creation.

Mount Raung is one of 32 mountains across Indonesia being climbed simultaneously as part of the expedition. At the summit, participants will read a Pledge of Solidarity for Palestine, raise the Indonesian and Palestinian flags, and sing Indonesia Raya, symbolizing unity and commitment to justice.

Muhammad Musa, the initiator of the “1,000 Mountain Climbers for Palestine” Expedition from Salam Aid, explained that the activity serves as both an educational and reflective experience.

“Mountain climbing can be a medium for education and advocacy. Through our hobbies, we bring forward the voice of resistance. The challenges faced during the climb remind us that what the Palestinian people endure is far more difficult,” he said during a press conference at Sekolah Alam Bogor on Wednesday. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)