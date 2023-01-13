British Minister for the Middle East Pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – British Minister for the Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmad on Thursday, visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and performed prayers in it.

“It was an honor and a privilege to spend time at the holy Al Aqsa Mosque this morning with the Jerusalem Waqf Department Director Sheikh Azzam al Khatib,” said Lord Ahmad as quoted by Wafa.

“I stress Britain’s unwavering support for the Jordanian Trusteeship of the Holy Sites of Jerusalem and for the Status Quo,” he added.

Jordan is the official custodian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The status quo refers to the understanding that the entire walled sacred compound is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims and attempts by Jewish extremist groups to change this fact are illegal and will not be tolerated.

However, Tariq Ahmad and his delegation were held up at the gate for 30 minutes before being allowed entry by the Israeli Police, according to a tweet by BBC correspondent Tom Bateman, Wafa reported.

He said the Islamic Waqf Department, which is in charge of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, had informed the Israeli Police about the visit of the British Minister, however when the delegation arrived at the gate it was not allowed to enter.

“Israeli police at the gate were advised that Lord Ahmad is a British government minister and the visit has been coordinated, but this appears not to have been accepted,” Bateman said in a tweet. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)