London, MINA – A British Muslim activist has recounted the harsh treatment and humiliation he suffered while detained by Israeli authorities following the attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at delivering aid to Gaza and breaking Israel’s widely condemned blockade, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli naval forces last week attacked and seized more than 40 boats that were part of the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla bound for Gaza, detaining over 450 activists on board. Most have since been deported, but many described harrowing accounts of abuse at the hands of Israeli forces.

One of the activists, Sajjad Hussain, told Anadolu Agency that he and other detainees were subjected to verbal abuse, including insults targeting his beard, a visible expression of his Islamic faith.

“When you insult a beard, you insult our religion,” Hussain said, describing how Israeli security officers repeatedly mocked him with comments such as “Santa Claus” or “Father Christmas.”

“These were not children saying it, they were adults,” he added.

The verbal abuse occurred amid reports of Palestinian children suffering from hunger and preventable diseases due to Israel’s long-standing blockade restricting food, water, and medical supplies to Gaza.

Hussain also said the detainees were transported in freezing prison vans with minimal clothing, enduring harsh desert temperatures at night.

He further criticized Israel’s disrespectful treatment of British Consulate staff who visited the detainees, calling it an insult to the United Kingdom itself.

“The treatment of the British consulate by the Zionists was insulting,” Hussain said. “If they insult our staff, they insult the United Kingdom.”

According to Hussain, this behavior reflects a broader issue of political complacency toward Israel. He urged British lawmakers to protect their citizens abroad and uphold the dignity of UK passports.

While welcoming the UK’s recent recognition of the State of Palestine, pro-Palestinian activists and dissenting Labour Party members have accused the British government of hypocrisy, failing to take effective action to isolate Israel internationally and stop its yang genocidal attacks and blockade on Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

