Britain Condemns Burning of Qur’ans in Sweden

London, MINA – The British government condemned the desecration and burning of the Muslim holy book Al-Qur’an in the Swedish capital.

In a written statement issued by a spokesperson for the UK’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO), such actions are “grossly insulting to Muslims around the world and completely inappropriate”. The UK denounces hatred on the basis of religion or belief.

“We will defend freedom of religion or belief for all, and promote mutual respect. We acknowledge the deep suffering experienced by Muslims around the world caused by the burning of the Koran,” said the British Foreign Office as quoted from Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

A number of Iraqis on Thursday, stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire in protest at last month’s burning of the Qur’an by Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-born man who now lives in Sweden.

Many countries, including the United States, Russia, Turkiye, Iraq, Pakistan, Indonesia and Afghanistan, as well as other Islamic countries, condemned the attack.

Following the raid on the mission to convert Sweden, Momika desecrated the Koran again and stepped on the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.

In response to these repeated acts, the Iraqi government informed Sweden that they would sever relations with reimbursement if such desecration of the holy book of Muslims continued. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)