Breaking the Commitment, Israel Issues Tender for 940 New Illegal Settlement Units

West Bank, MINA – Contrary to its commitments at the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit, the Israeli authorities issued a tender for 940 new housing units of the Efrat and Beitar Illit settlements in the West Bank, settlement monitoring group Peace Now said in a statement.

“This lie and violation of commitments is a sure way to turn Israel into an isolated country,” the organization was quoted as saying by Wafa on Saturday.

The Israel Land Authority (ILA) also issued another tender for 89 housing units in the Gilo Settlement neighborhood in East Jerusalem. This tender is also part of the “Target Housing” program.

In total, ILA issued tenders for 1,029 illegal settlement housing units this week.

Previously, a meeting between Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Jordan mediated by the United States decided to halt construction for four months in an effort to ease tensions in the region ahead of the month of Ramadan.

Despite commitments, Israel continues to promote illegal settlement construction which undermines the chances of a political deal and increases tensions with the Palestinians, both in the short and long term. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)