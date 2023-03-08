Breaking News: Six Palestinians Martyrs, 16 Injured of Israeli Attack on Refugee Camp in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Six Palestinians were martyred today on Tuesday and 16 others were injured in an Israeli army attack on the city of Jenin, northern West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health. Thus it was quoted from Wafa.

The martyrs are identified as Mohammad Wael Ghazawi, (26), Majd Mohammad Huseinieh, (26), Tareq Ziad Natour, (27), Ziad Amin Zareini, (29), Abdul Fattah Hussein Khrousheh, (49), and Mutasem Nasser Sabbagh, (22).

It was also reported that two of the injured victims were in critical condition, one was shot in the chest and the other in the pelvis.

The WAFA correspondent said soldiers raided the Jenin refugee camp and fired a missile at one of the houses. (T/B03)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)