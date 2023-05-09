Breaking News: Nine Palestinian Martyrs in Israeli Missile Attack on Gaza Strip

Nine martyrs in a series of fighter plane attacks by the Israeli occupation forces in several areas in the Gaza Strip, early Tuesday morning. (Photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Nine martyrs, including a woman and several others were injured in a series of simultaneous attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday early morning, with their warplanes against several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Quoted from Palinfo, the occupation aircraft launched simultaneous aggression across the Gaza Strip, starting by targeting two apartments and a house in Rafah.

Meanwhile the occupation authorities also announced the killing of three military leaders of the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that there were people killed and injured as a result of the Israeli occupation attacks targeting the Gaza Strip.

“Seven martyrs were taken to Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza, and two martyrs including a woman were taken to Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, apart from a number of injuries, some of them were in serious condition,” said the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

According to local sources, Israeli strikes targeted the apartments and houses of military leaders of the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip. As well as targeting resistance training sites.

In addition, occupation aircraft also bombed the Hittin Al-Quds Brigade site, west of Khan Yunis.

“Occupation aircraft carried out a second round of strikes, about an hour after the first strike, and targeted several resistance training sites in a separate part of the Gaza Strip,” the source explained.

Occupation army spokesman Avichai Adraei announced the launch of a joint military operation by the army and Shin Bet, dubbed the “Arrows of Defense” attack on the Gaza Strip.

They claimed to have succeeded in killing the commander of the northern Gaza Strip in Islamic Jihad and a prominent leader in the movement who was responsible for directing operations in the West Bank from the Gaza Strip, and Secretary of the Military Council in the Al-Quds Brigades.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Occupation Army, Yoav Galant, the occupation forces imposed a comprehensive cordon on the Gaza Strip, closed the road and moved the lane to an alternative road in the area adjacent to the security fence in the Al-Ghalaf area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)