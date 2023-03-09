Breaking News: Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Three Palestinians Near Jenin

Three Palestinians were martyred by Israeli occupation special forces on Thursday morning. (Photo: Wafa)

Jenin, MINA – Three Palestinians were martyred after an Israeli occupation special forces unit early Thursday opened fire on their vehicle at the entrance to the town of Jabaa’, south of the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Quoted from Wafa, the three martyred Palestinians were identified as Sufyan Fakhoury, (26), Nayef Malayshah, (25) and Ahmad Fashafsha, (22).

According to eyewitnesses, an Israeli occupation special forces unit snuck into the town and opened fire on the Palestinian vehicle while three youths were in it.

They added that the Israeli occupation special forces raided the town and detained a Palestinian after breaking into and searching his house.

With the martyrdom of the three youths, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops since the beginning of 2023 has increased to 77 people, including 13 children and a woman. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)