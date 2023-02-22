Breaking News: Israeli Attack on Nablus, Six Martyrs, Dozens Wounded

Nablus, MINA – At least six Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday afternoon, one of them was elderly, and dozens of others were injured by live bullets, five of whom were reported to be in critical condition, in an attack by the Israeli occupation army on Nablus, the northern West Bank.

Quoted from Wafa, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that Adnan Baara was elderly (72 years), Muhammad Khaled Anbousi (25 years), Tamer Nimr Ahmed Minawi (33 years), Musab Munir Muhammad Awais (26 years), and Hussam Bassam Aslim (24 years) ), and Muhammad Omar Abu Bakar (23 years) were declared martyred by Israeli occupation army gunfire, while 71 others received treatment for gunshot wounds, four were critical and five others fell into a coma with gunshot wounds to their backs and stomachs.

Sources in Nablus said heavy troops stormed the old city of Nablus during business rush hour and while students were at their schools and surrounded a house firing in all directions.

Residents confronted the army, while the Israeli forces fired live bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at homes and shops causing many residents to asphyxiate.

The Red Crescent in Nablus said Israeli occupation soldiers prevented ambulances from reaching the site to evacuate the wounded.

With the martyrdom of two residents in Nablus, a total of 52 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation army fire since the beginning of this year, including 10 minors and a woman. (T/RE1)

