Brazilian President Lula da Silva: We Remain Firmly in Support of Palestinian Rights

Brasilia, MINA – Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva said his country will remain steadfast in its support for sovereign Palestinian rights and independence on the 1967 borders.

As quoted from Wafa on Tuesday, Lula conveyed this while meeting President Mahmoud Abbas’s special envoy, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Malki at his inauguration ceremony as president in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia on Sunday.

Lula da Silva is also committed to supporting efforts to create a Palestinian state in all international forums.

Meanwhile, Malki conveyed, many positions adopted by Brazil support the Palestinian cause, hoping that it will return again with the election of Lula da Silva, a friend of Palestine, as President of Brazil. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)