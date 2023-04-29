Brazilian Parliament Discusses Violations of Israel’s Occupation

Brasilia, MINA – The Participatory Legislative Committee of the Brazilian Parliament held a public hearing, based on a proposal from the Brasil-Palestine Institute (Iberspal), to discuss violations and violence committed by the Israeli occupation against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the people of Jerusalem, as well as highlight the growing resistance from Palestinian people.

The session was chaired by federal deputy Leonardo Montero, in the presence of a number of Brazilian federal representatives, the Iranian ambassador to Brazil, and solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Quds Press reported on Friday.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Iran to Brazil, Hossein Gharibi, said, “The meaning of this day is to fight against the Zionist entity, as the source of all evil, injustice and violations committed against the holy places of Christians and Muslims in Palestine.”

Meanwhile, the representative of the Palestinian Arab Union in Brazil (Vibal), Fatima Ali, indicated that “the Israeli apartheid regime is rejected by governments and entities around the world, because of the violations it has committed over the years, as well as the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes, is a means of practicing racism which leads to the existence of a state only for Jews.

In turn, the Vice President of the Brazilian Institute, Marcos Tenorio, said, “The central issue that must always be kept in mind is the catastrophic occupation of Palestine since 75 years ago, after the declaration of the state of Israel on the ruins of the land and people who have occupied the territory for thousands of years.”

Tuinorio added, “Israel knows that from the standpoint of international law, the UN Charter, dozens of General Assembly resolutions, and the UN Security Council, that Jerusalem does not belong to them and never will be theirs.”

“Despite all the Israeli oppression, expulsion, arrest and killing of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian people deserve to continue their struggle for justice and freedom.”

He explained that the Brasil-Palestine Institute (Iberspal) will hold several activities on the occasion of the commemoration of the Palestinian Nakba.

The records say that Palestinian and Brazilian organizations succeeded in forcing Brazil’s Unicamp University to cancel the “Israel University Festival”, which was scheduled to be held on April 3, after a large public outcry. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)