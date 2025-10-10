Brazilian Activist Vows Gaza Aid Flotilla Will Continue Despite Ceasefire

Brasilia, MINA – Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, one of the main organizers of the international aid flotilla to Gaza, said on Thursday that the movement to get life-saving assistance to the devastated Palestinian territory will continue, even after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas.

“Nothing in the ceasefire agreement indicates that the illegal blockade of Gaza by Israel, the United States, or any other country will end,” he told reporters upon his return to Brazil.

“As long as there is no justice for the Palestinian people, the flotilla will continue,” he emphasized.

Avila was one of 13 Brazilians aboard the 45-ship Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israel last week. Israel detained and deported more than 470 people aboard the ships, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Israel has blocked several international aid flotillas from reaching Gaza in recent months, a place where the UN says famine has taken hold following two years of devastating Israeli military attacks. Israel imposes a blockade on the territory and has cut the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into the enclave while the war rages.

Several activists aboard the flotilla reported mistreatment in detention, which Israel denies.

“Of course, there were violations that will be the subject of complaints in international courts, but that is nothing compared to what the Palestinian people suffer,” Avila said.

He reported cases of “physical violence” and “forced interrogation” against the activists. “Diabetics went three days without access to insulin,” he stated.

Israel and Hamas on Thursday reached a ceasefire deal after more than two years of war in the besieged enclave, where the military has killed at least 67,194 Palestinians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

