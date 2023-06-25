Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Settlement Expansion in Occupied West Bank

Brasilia, MINA – The Brazilian government expressed today, on Sunday, its profound concern over the Israeli government’s announcement to expand settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which constitutes a violation of international law.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it is “following with consternation and concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, which included the resumption of [Israeli] air strikes.”

According to WAFA, The statement pointed out that one of the Palestinians wounded during the terrorist rampage by fanatic Israeli settlers into the town of Turmus Ayya is a minor, the son of a Brazilian citizen.

“Brazil calls upon all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities,” the statement said.

“Brazil reiterates that the conflict’s management does not avoid frequent escalations, as witnessed this week, nor does it constitute an acceptable strategy for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, for which the reestablishment of peace negotiations is urgent.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)