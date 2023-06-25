Select Language

Latest
-340 min. agoFive Indonesian Hajj Pilgrimage Refused to Enter Saudi Arabia
-327 min. agoQatar Delivers Last Batch of Mobile Homes for Quake Victims in Türkiye
-325 min. agoOver 1.6 Million Hajj Pilgrims Have Arrived in Saudi Arabia
-322 min. agoFanatic Israeli Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa
-316 min. agoBrazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Settlement Expansion in Occupied West Bank
Slideshow

Brazil Expresses Concerns over Israel’s Settlement Expansion in Occupied West Bank

Photo: WAFA

Brasilia, MINA – The Brazilian government expressed today, on Sunday, its profound concern over the Israeli government’s announcement to expand settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which constitutes a violation of international law.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it is “following with consternation and concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, which included the resumption of [Israeli] air strikes.”

According to WAFA, The statement pointed out that one of the Palestinians wounded during the terrorist rampage by fanatic Israeli settlers into the town of Turmus Ayya is a minor, the son of a Brazilian citizen.

“Brazil calls upon all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities,” the statement said.

“Brazil reiterates that the conflict’s management does not avoid frequent escalations, as witnessed this week, nor does it constitute an acceptable strategy for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, for which the reestablishment of peace negotiations is urgent.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news