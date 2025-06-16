SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Brazil Considers Ending Military Cooperation with Israel Amid Gaza Genocide

Farah Salsabila - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Brasília, MINA – The Brazilian government is considering terminating its military cooperation with Israel in light of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, a senior official confirmed this week.

Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, stated in an interview with Brazil’s national news agency that the severity of the current situation demands a concrete response. The report was also highlighted by Slash Web News on Sunday.

“The escalating massacre in Gaza, which constitutes a true genocide, with thousands of civilians, including children, being killed, cannot be overlooked,” Amorim said.

He emphasized that Brazil must take appropriate action consistent with its long-standing commitment to humanitarian principles and international law.

Earlier this week, Amorim received a delegation of 20 federal deputies and political leaders at the Planalto Palace, who called for the complete severance of diplomatic and trade ties with Israel.

While the government acknowledges the gravity of the situation, officials caution that a full diplomatic break could have unintended consequences—particularly for Brazilian citizens residing in Israel and for Palestinians themselves, due to the potential loss of critical communication channels with Tel Aviv.

As a first concrete step, Brazil cancelled a deal earlier this year to purchase Israeli-made armored vehicles intended for its Ministry of Defense.

Now, the government is weighing the possibility of expanding this policy to include broader defense contracts and military technology cooperation, aligning its actions with its firm opposition to Israeli military operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

Brazil has repeatedly condemned the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which it deems illegal under international law. The potential suspension of military cooperation is seen as a diplomatic measure reinforcing Brazil’s stance in support of a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and in defense of Palestinian rights.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us