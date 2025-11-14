SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

BPOM Sets MURI Record for Producing 810 Reference Standard Compounds

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority (BPOM) has set a national record after receiving a Museum Rekor-Dunia Indonesia (MURI) award for producing 810 reference standard compounds, the largest number ever achieved in the country.

Reference standards are high-purity substances used to verify the accuracy and quality of laboratory testing. Their availability is essential to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of drugs and food products in circulation.

BPOM Head Taruna Ikrar highlighted the central role of reference standards as scientific benchmarks for regulatory assessments.

“Whether we’re talking about safety, efficacy, or quality, all must be evidence-based. And the foundation of that scientific evidence is the reference standard,” he said in Jakarta on Friday.

He added that BPOM’s efforts to develop reference standards and standardized analytical methods reflect its commitment to strengthening public protection from unsafe products. Producing these compounds domestically also reduces Indonesia’s reliance on imports.

The availability of 810 reference standard compounds not only marks a major institutional achievement but also boosts Indonesia’s scientific and regulatory capacity, supporting a more competitive national framework for drug and food safety oversight.[]

