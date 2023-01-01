BPJPH Opens 1 Million Free Halal Certification in 2023

Jakarta, MINA – Starting in 2023, the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency (BPJPH) has again opened a Free Halal Certification (Sehati) program with one million quotas.

“Unlike the previous year, Sehati 2023 will be open throughout the year. Starting tomorrow, January 2, 2023, business actors can register,” said Head of BPJPH M. Aqil Irham in his press statement on Sunday.

“We are opening 1 million free halal certification quotas with a self-declaring mechanism for business actors,” he added.

Aqil hopes that business actors can take advantage of the Sehati 2023 program. He reminded that phase 1 of the mandatory halal certification will end on October 17, 2024.

“Based on the provisions, after October 17, 2024, food and beverage businesses, slaughter products, and slaughter services must be halal certified. If not, then they will be subject to sanctions, “said Aqil.

Meanwhile, Head of the Halal Registration and Certification Center Siti Aminah said, to register for Sehati 2023, business actors can access ptsp.halal.go.id.

“Business actors can first create an account there. Apart from going through the ptsp.halal.go.id page, currently registration for halal certification can also be done through the Pusaka application,” said Siti Aminah.

Pusaka is an application that presents various online service features of the Ministry of Religion for the community. For example, Hajj registration, marriage registration, halal certification, and others. This application can be downloaded on the Playstore for Android users or the Appstore for iOS users. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)