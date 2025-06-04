SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

The headquarters of Boston Consulting Group (BCG). (Image: www.corporatecomplianceinsights.com)

Boston, MINA – The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a prominent US management consulting firm, has officially withdrawn from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-Israeli-backed initiative intended to deliver aid to Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing military aggression, according to an exclusive report by The Washington Post.

According to Al Mayadeen on Tuesday, BCG confirmed its withdrawal on Friday, as GHF faces growing criticism over its lack of neutrality, accusations of complicity in civilian casualties, and recent massacres in Rafah.

BCG had played a key role in establishing the foundation, including designing the logistical framework, managing financial operations, and coordinating with Israeli authorities to establish a distribution hub in southern Gaza.

GHF is now under significant pressure following the resignation of two senior executives and a breakdown of coordination with humanitarian organizations.

Also Read: Spain Scraps $325 Million Missile Deal with Israel in Protest of Gaza War

Most leading humanitarian agencies, including United Nations bodies, have declined to participate in GHF. Critics argue the initiative operates under a heavily restricted aid model controlled by Israeli forces, limiting access and centralizing power.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

